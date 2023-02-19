Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 58,058 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,058 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Akero Therapeutics worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 329,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 206,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,201,210.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $252,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,201,210.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,741,077 shares of company stock worth $76,358,741. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.