Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Raised to $18.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICPT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

ICPT opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $829.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

