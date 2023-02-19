International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,454,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

