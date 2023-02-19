Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 19th (AAU, ADXS, AMPE, AVGR, AZRE, BCOR, CETX, EML, EVOK, GROW)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, February 19th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

