Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 19th (AAU, ADXS, AMPE, AVGR, AZRE, BCOR, CETX, EML, EVOK, GROW)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, February 19th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.