IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 92.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.39. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

