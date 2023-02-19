iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 322,350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,460 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

