iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $277.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.