Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ISDR opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

