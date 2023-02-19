Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 2,558 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4,919.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.7 %

MercadoLibre Profile

MELI stock opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,011.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $945.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

