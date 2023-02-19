Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 799.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $175.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

