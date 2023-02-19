Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1,595.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,357 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 160.0% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 221,131 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 680,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $2,979,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

AR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

