Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

UNG stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

