Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.0 %

IP opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.