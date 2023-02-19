Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,021 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Shares of EOG opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

