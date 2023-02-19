Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 2,966,086 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,966,086 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SID stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

