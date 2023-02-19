Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 57,222 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,222 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AZN stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

