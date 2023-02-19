Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 3.3 %

DHER stock opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a twelve month high of €57.82 ($62.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.67.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

