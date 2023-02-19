Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.67 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.67 million and approximately $96,225.16 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00216788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,431.49 or 0.99989078 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01003258 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,333.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

