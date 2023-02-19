Jet Protocol Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $90,486.59 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01003258 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,333.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

