JMP Securities Trims STERIS (NYSE:STE) Target Price to $240.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STE. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STE opened at $189.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average of $188.68. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

