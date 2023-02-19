Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.45 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and approximately $23,697.87 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00215811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08917858 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,646.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.