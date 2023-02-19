JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday.

Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.32.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

