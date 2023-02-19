JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $275.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.13.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 393.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 27.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.