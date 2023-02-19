Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $388.85 million and $24.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00080566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00057993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,862,614 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

