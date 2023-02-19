Kava Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003798 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $387.96 million and $27.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00080976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00057973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,094,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

