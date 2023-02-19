KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) is Somerset Capital Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,367 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. KB Financial Group makes up 0.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 182,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,189. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

