Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €613.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($659.14) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($720.43) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of KER stock opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €531.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €517.49. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

