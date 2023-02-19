KeyCorp Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $244.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $237.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.82.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

ADSK stock opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average is $204.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $173,259,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

