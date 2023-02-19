Kin (KIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $323,692.01

Kin (KIN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $323,692.01 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

