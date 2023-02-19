Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $988.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.