Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 14.5 %

KNSL opened at $334.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $187.03 and a one year high of $337.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

