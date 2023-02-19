KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $2,786.94 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03682924 USD and is down -16.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,342.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

