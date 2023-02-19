KOK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,478.72 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $209,478.72 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00216254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,772.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0832697 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $214,390.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

