Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.
Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.68.
Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
