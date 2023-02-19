Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

