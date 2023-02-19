K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.33. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 2,442 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

