Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $63.45.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
