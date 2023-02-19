Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $76,517.67 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

