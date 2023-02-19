LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $23,798.04 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

