LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LC. Maxim Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

LendingClub stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

