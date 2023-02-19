Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $103.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $38,616,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

