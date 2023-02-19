Lido Staked ETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.48 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and approximately $5.48 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,663.42 or 0.06834719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,162,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,150,438.56324989 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,684.37756005 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $8,174,700.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

