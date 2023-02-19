Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,264.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $248,166. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.