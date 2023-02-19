Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Featured Stories
