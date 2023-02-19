LINK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $339.89 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. LINK has a market cap of $339.89 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $50.47 or 0.00205702 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00418267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.22 or 0.27706792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

