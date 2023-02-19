Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $228.43 million and approximately $802,867.45 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 228,334,810 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars.

