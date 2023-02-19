loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $25,097.49 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,535.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.
  • On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.
  • On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41.
  • On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20.

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

