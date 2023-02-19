LooksRare Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $110.79 million and $24.75 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

