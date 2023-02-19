Lumi Credits (LUMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,016.81

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $2,016.81 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

