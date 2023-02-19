LUXO (LUXO) Trading 1.6% Lower Today

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $5,485.24 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded flat against the dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LUXO

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

