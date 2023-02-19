Magic Internet Money (MIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $482,676.85

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.75 million and approximately $482,676.85 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00423627 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,932.51 or 0.28061854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.