Maiar DEX Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $51.29 million and approximately $54,126.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00216818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.07 or 1.00000446 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001573 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,746.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.